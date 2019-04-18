Man detained for hurling shoe at BJP leader

A man on Thursday was detained by the police for hurling a shoe at (BJP) spokesperson and MP Rao when the latter was addressing a press conference about blast accused Sadhvi joining the BJP, at the party's national headquarters here.

The shoe narrowly missed the and hit a mic.

Incidentally, the shoe came flying towards Rao just when he was attacking the for opposing the nomination of as BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, saying that there were no charges against her.

BJP workers caught hold of the man before he was detained by the police. He later identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, a Kanpur-based doctor.

"Shakti Bhargava, who has been detained, told interrogators that he recently met with a huge property loss and wanted for which he attacked the BJP leader," a said, adding that the person was being interrogated by the special cell of

A lookup of Bhargava's page showed him to be a He also claims to be a "whistleblower" in many of his posts.

