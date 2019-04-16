Act against Modi for violating model code, EC told

The CPI-M on Tuesday urged the to take "immediate appropriate action" against for flagrantly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) on the issue.

Nilotpal Basu, a of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, wrote to the regarding Modi's remarks on temple, at his election rallies, which the Marxist alleged was aimed at "communal polarization".

Basu said that was vitiating the atmosphere by importing polarizing issues.

He quoted as telling an election rally at Theni in that the Communists and the were playing a dangerous game on "to strike at the root of faith".

Modi added: "As long as there is BJP, none can destroy our faith."

Basu said: "This is a clear example as to how Modi is not only violating MCC but also implicitly challenging the order of the to refrain from using and Lord Ayyappa in the election campaign.

"To recapitulate, the has, time and again, reiterated that it does not stand against faith; but was confining itself to implementing the order (allowing entry to all women).

"Bringing in the question of faith and accusing the in Kerala, the was trying to appeal to the people belonging to the 'faith' and which is clearly against MCC as well as your specific order...

"We, therefore, strongly urge you to take immediate appropriate action against the efforts of the and his role in the flagrant violation."

--IANS

mr/soni

