Adani Australia receives final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

on Thursday received the final environmental approval needed to begin work on the mine in Central Queensland,

Accordingly, the approval for -- Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan -- paves the way for construction to commence on the project.

" Mining received advice today from the Government's Department of and Science that the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan (GDEMP) has been finalised and approved," Lucas Dow, Mining was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We're ready to start work on the Project and deliver the jobs these regions so badly need."

The finalisation of the 'GDEMP' and 'Black-throated Finch Management Plan' paves the way for construction to commence on the Carmichael Project.

As per the statement, over the coming day's preparatory activities such as finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions will continue.

"These preparatory actions will enable us to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, and civil earthworks on the mine site," the statement said.

"The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks. The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp-up and construction, with Rockhampton and the primary hubs for employment."

