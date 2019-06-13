Adani Australia receives final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

-
Adani Australia on Thursday received the final environmental approval needed to begin work on the Carmichael mine in Central Queensland, Australia.
Accordingly, the approval for -- Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan -- paves the way for construction to commence on the Carmichael project.
"Adani Mining received advice today from the Queensland Government's Department of Environment and Science that the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan (GDEMP) has been finalised and approved," Lucas Dow, CEO Adani Mining was quoted as saying in a statement.
"We're ready to start work on the Carmichael Project and deliver the jobs these regions so badly need."
The finalisation of the 'GDEMP' and 'Black-throated Finch Management Plan' paves the way for construction to commence on the Carmichael Project.
As per the statement, over the coming day's preparatory activities such as finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions will continue.
"These preparatory actions will enable us to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, water management and civil earthworks on the mine site," the statement said.
"The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks. The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp-up and construction, with Rockhampton and Townsville the primary hubs for employment."
