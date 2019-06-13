Adani wins final approval to begin work on coal mine project in Australia

Indian on Thursday cleared the last regulatory hurdle to commence the work on its controversial coal mine project in with the state authorities approving its groundwater management plan.

The final and last approval for the Group's long-delayed billion dollar mega coal mine project came weeks after a surprise election win of Australia's pro-coal ruling coalition led by

On May 31, won the first approval from the state government to protect the endangered black-throated finch bird population as part of its crucial environmental plan at the site of its mine project.

The company is now expected to start construction at the site within days.

The of and Science said in a statement that it has approved the most recent version of the plan, which Adani submitted just a day ago.

"Adani submitted its most recent version of the plan, addressing the department's feedback, yesterday.

"The (plan's) assessment has been rigorous and based on the best available science," the department said.

According to media reports, the company had earlier submitted almost a dozens of ground water management plans but failed to meet the key environmental requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)