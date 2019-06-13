Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

on Thursday received its final environmental approval needed to begin work on its mine in Central

"Today our remarkable journey of conviction, resilience and commitment in enters a new phase," said Group Gautam

"I am thankful to the government and the for believing in the Adani Group's vision of strengthening India's security and creating new opportunities for the people of Australia," he said in a statement.

Acquired by Adani in 2010, the project is slated to produce 8 to 10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year and cost up to 1.5 billion dollars. However, it has been stuck in court battles and opposition from environmental groups.

of Lucas Dow said the company is ready to start work on the Project and deliver the jobs these regions so badly need.

" received advice today from the Government's Department of Environment and Science that the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan (GDEMP) has been finalised and approved. Throughout the past eight years, regional Queenslanders have been beside us every step of the way and we thank them for their on-going support," he said.

The approval states that the plan complies with all regulatory conditions set by the Australian and state governments, bringing to a close a two-year process of rigorous scientific inquiry, review and approvals. This includes relevant reviews by Australia's pre-eminent scientific organisations (CSIRO) and Geoscience

The finalisation of the GDEMP and Black-throated Finch Management Plan paves the way for construction to commence on the Project and the delivery of much-needed jobs for regional Queenslanders.

Moving forward, the company said, Adani Australia's priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who works on the project and that all construction activity meets the strict environmental requirements that the company has agreed to meet in its management plans and approvals.

Over the coming days, preparatory activities such as finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions will continue.

These preparatory actions will enable it to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, and civil earthworks on the The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks.

The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp up and construction, with Rockhampton and the primary hubs for employment. The Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, and Gladstone regions will also benefit from work packages and employment opportunities.

is one of India's largest integrated with interests in resources ( and trading), logistics (ports, logistics, shipping and rail), (renewable and thermal power generation, transmission and distribution), and agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, and defence.

