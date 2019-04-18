Advocate wants sedition FIR lodged against Rahul

An on Thursday moved a seeking to lodge an FIR on charges against for making an objectionable speech against

The plea is likely to be heard by a magisterial court on Monday.

In his plea, petitioner Joginder Tuli has requested the court to direct the (SHO) of to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The said on October 6, 2016, while addressing a public meeting at after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, made a statement against Modi accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" (cash in on) on their sacrifice.

"...the words used in speech by Rahul amounts to a shame to a democratic country like and if democracy has to survive, then there should be some restrictions on the people talking against the country," read the plea.

The advocate in his plea said that he lodged the complaint at on October 10 for registration of an FIR against for the alleged speech but the police have not taken any action in this regard.

--IANS

ak/nir

