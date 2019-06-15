Afghanistan crumble to 125 all out against South Africa

only managed 125 runs all out in their 2019 ICC group stage game against With the Proteas winning the toss and electing to field first, were blown away by their pacers and and it was only a late surge from that took them to a three digit score.

The opening partnership of 39 between and turned out to be Afghanistan's best of the innings. Zazai (22 off 23) was the opening wicket with Kagiso Rabada getting the breakthrough. Zadran and then held on until the 16th over but contributed little to the scoreboard.

There was a prolonged break in the proceedings due to rain while Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi were in the middle which meant that the match became a 48 overs a side contest.

Zadran was eventually dismissed in the 22nd over by which time were tottering at 69/4. Tahir then took over and reduced Afghanistan to 77/7, after which countered to get them past the 100-run mark.

Rashid played 25 balls in which he hit six fours and made 35 runs but fell to Tahir in the 34th over. Two balls later, was dismissed by for a duck, thus squaring off another dismal performance from the Afghanistan batting lineup.

Both sides are searching for their first win of the tournament.

--IANS

rkm/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)