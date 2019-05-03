Afghanistan peace summit calls for immediate ceasefire

A five-day summit on peace in ended on Friday with a call for an urgent and a schedule for a proposed withdrawal of foreign troops from the war-torn country.

The Loya Jirga, or grand assembly, set out its recommendations and urged the government and the to "announce an immediate and permanent with the arrival of Ramadan", reports news.

Asking the to shun violence, the council called on the warring groups to begin "intra-Afghan talks".

inaugurated the meeting on Monday. It saw about 3,200 ethnic, religious and tribal representatives and politicians from across the country gather in the capital city under heavy security cover.

At the end of the five-day consultations, the participants issued a 23-article resolution to Ghani and called on the government, the Taliban, the international community and regional to "respect the recommendations of the peace jirga".

They said the constitution and the current political structure of the government should be "maintained and protected" and, if necessary, amendments be brought in only through legal ways.

The resolution asked the government "to pave the way to bring the political office from to Afghanistan".

Among the key demands, was a timetable to be drawn up in consultation with all related sides for what the participants said was a "responsible withdrawal" of foreign troops from

Taliban leaders have so far refused to negotiate with the government, calling it a puppet of the US. The militant group has been insisting on the withdrawal of foreign forces before talks with the government in could begin.

The jirga, one of the several such events held over the past 18 years to make national decisions, comes as Taliban leaders and officials from the US, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, have held several rounds of peace talks in and the amid opposition from Ghani's government, which insists on having a central role in the process.

Ghani, in his closing remarks said: "I heard your resolution. This would be the roadmap and action programme of the government in peace talks."

The said on the recommendation of the jirga and in respect of the month of Ramadan, the government would release 175 Taliban prisoners from Afghan jails "where they were imprisoned for years".

"I call on Taliban to send your representatives to an Afghan city so we hand the prisoners over to you," he added.

