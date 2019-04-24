After Sri Lanka attacks, Goa starts beach patrolling

After the terror attacks in Sri Lanka, has started special beach patrols, with armed policemen astride motorcycles who will patrol the beach belt to ward off threats from potential attacks, an said on Wednesday.

"The district have stared special motor-cycle patrols in all our beach areas to ward off any potential threats in view of the terror attacks in Sri Lanka," Superintendent of told reporters here.

The patrol would be replicated in the district too, Gawas said.

Goa is one of the top beach tourism destinations in the country and its beaches attracted more than seven million tourists last year.

Police have already started patrolling around Goa's popular churches following the attack in Sri Lanka, in which more than 350 persons were killed and hundreds wounded.

Goa is one of Portugal's oldest colonies and nearly a quarter of the state's 1.5 million population is Catholic in religious orientation. The state hosts 17th century churches which are endorsed by the UNESCO.

--IANS

maya/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)