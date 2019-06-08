State sponsored terrorism biggest threat, says Modi

on Saturday said that state sponsored was the biggest threat to the world and dealing with and radicalisation the biggest challenge before global leaders.

Addressing the Parliament, People's Majlis, also called for openness and balance in the Indo-Pacific region.

" is the biggest challenge not only for a country or a region but the entire world. No day goes when terrorists do not strike. They do not have but still they have no dearth of money. Where do they get this money from, who gives them. State sponsorship of terrorism is the biggest threat," said.

He said a mistake was being made by making a distinction between a good terrorist and a bad terrorist. "This is an artificial divide. It has gone too far. All forces who believe in humanity, should come together. Dealing with terror and radicalisation is the biggest challenge for global leadership," Modi said.

also called for holding a global conference in a time-bound manner to discuss these challenges and said if there was delay, the "coming generations will not forgive us".

accuses of indulging in cross-border terrorism.

Stressing that was committed to strengthening its deep friendship with Maldives, Modi said that the 'Neighbourhood First' policy was a priority for his government.

