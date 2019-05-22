AgustaWestland case: ED charge sheets Sushen Gupta

The (ED) on Wednesday filed a fresh supplementary charge sheet naming an alleged middleman, Sushen Mohan Gupta, as an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed before Arvind Kumar, who listed the matter for further hearing on May 23.

This was the fifth supplementary charge sheet filed in the case.

The agency has also named two companies as accused in the case.

Gupta was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based and another alleged middleman in the deal, to turn approver.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with Gautam Khaitan, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company

--IANS

ak/bc

