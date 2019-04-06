VVIP chopper case: Sushen Gupta's custody extended

A on Saturday extended by two more days the (ED) custody of Sushen Gupta, an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal.

was presented before on the expiry of his three-day ED custody. He was arrested on March 26, a day after the court allowed Rajiv Saxena, a Dubai-based and another alleged middleman in the deal, to become approver.

The ED told the court that would be confronted with some documents.

Meanwhile, moved an application seeking bail, which has been listed for April 9 for further hearing.

Saxena in his disclosure statement submitted to the ED revealed that Interstellar Technologies, a company that received kickbacks, was controlled by and Gupta. It said Saxena had also presented two diaries, some loose sheets, and other documents and a pen drive, all related to Gupta.

Opposing the ED plea, Gupta's said he was co-operating in the investigation.

The (UAE) security agencies had picked up Saxena from his residence on January 30 and extradited him to He was granted bail on medical grounds last week. The ED did not oppose his bail application.

According to the ED, Saxena, in connivance with Khaitan, developed the global corporate structure that laundered money for payment to politicians, bureaucrats and (IAF) officials to influence the contract for supplying 12 VVIP choppers in favour of AgustaWestland, the Rome-based helicopter design and manufacturing company.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)