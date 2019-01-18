Give Prakash Ambedkar seats as per his stature: Owaisi tells Cong, NCP

(AIMIM) said he does not want a single seat in the proposed alliance for if his "elder brother" Prakash Ambedkar is given seats according to his stature.

The statement comes after the Congress, who has allied with the NCP for the polls, reportedly said they would approach Ambedkar in order to stitch a pre-poll alliance, rather than the AIMIM, an ally of Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM).

While addressing a gathering here, Owaisi remarked, "You say that you can talk to Prakash Ambedkar but not with MIM, with all seriousness and responsibility I want to tell Congress, NCP's that you talk to my elder brother and you give him seat as per his stature. If you do so then I don't want a single seat. Tell me do you take this offer?"

Last month, talks had been reportedly initiated by the with smaller parties in Maharashtra, including the BBM, on forging an alliance.

However, Ambedkar reportedly stated that he would only ally with the if it was ready to accommodate AIMIM.

There are 48 seats at stake in out of a total of 543 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)