Reject natl parties, Owaisi tells Dalits, Muslims, Adivasis

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) asked Dalits, Muslims and Adivasis to come together and reject national parties in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a rally of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Sunday in Kalyan in the district, he said it was time for the "deprived" to hit back rather than continue "suffering" as was the case in the past 70 years.

The Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi is an outfit floated by the AIMIM and the Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM).

He said Babasaheb Ambedkar had laid down equal rights for all citizens of the country.

He took a dig at the and the ruling BJP and claimed the two parties had got elected on the votes of the "deprived" classes but had only meted out injustice to them.

The AIMIM said the country needed a "pehredar" (guard) rather than a "chowkidar" (watchman), a term often uses to describe himself and his role.

also came in for criticism from Owaisi who called him a "janeudhari" (wearer of the sacred thread).

The MP said only parties like the one led by could do justice to the poor and downtrodden and not the or leaders like PM Modi, Maharashtra Minister and

A few days after announced Bharat Ratna to Mukherjee, late Nanaji Deshmukh and late music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, the AIMIM chief claimed the country's highest civilian honour had only been bestowed on people from the "upper caste".

He pointed out that Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar was given the Bharat Ratna as he deserved it and because he was the of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)