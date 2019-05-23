AIMIM's Jaleel leads in Aurangabad, Deora, Matondkar, Dutt trail in Mumbai (2nd Lead)

The (AIMIM) candidate from Syed was leading over his nearest rival and sitting Khaire, while nominee trailed a distant third.

Jaleel secured 54,235 votes, Khaire 34,932 and Zambad got just 10,158 votes till 10 a.m.

In Nagpur, and BJP candidate secured 11,920 votes, against his nearest rival Nana Patole, who got 8,854 votes.

Similarly, in Dhule, Union of State and BJP nominee led with 61,969 votes, over his nearest rival Kunal R. Patil, who got 38,713 votes.

However, in Raigad, and candidate trailed with 68,452 votes, behind his nearest Congress rival Sunil Tatkare, who secured 73,211 votes.

In Mumbai South, Shiv Sena's sitting was leading with 45,850 votes, over his nearest Congress rival and former Milind M. Deora, who secured 28,076 votes.

BJP's Poonam Mahajan was leading with a tally of 51,480 votes, against her closest rival Dutt, who got 28,441 votes.

In Mumbai North, BJP's sitting notched a comfortable lead with 84,701 votes, over his nearest Congress Urmila Matondkar, who garnered 27,775 votes.

In Nanded, state Congress and sitting MP trailed with 73,598 votes, behind his nearest BJP rival Prataprao Patil-Chikhalikar, who secured 83,499 votes.

The ruling BJP- alliance scored leads in 42 constituencies, the Congress-NCP was ahead in five seats, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led in one constituency, as per latest figures.

