AIMIM's Jaleel leads in Aurangabad, Deora, Matondkar, Dutt trail in Mumbai (2nd Lead)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Aurangabad Imtiyaz Jaleel Syed was leading over his nearest rival and sitting Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire, while Congress nominee Subhash Zambad trailed a distant third.
Jaleel secured 54,235 votes, Khaire 34,932 and Zambad got just 10,158 votes till 10 a.m.
In Nagpur, Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari secured 11,920 votes, against his nearest Congress rival Nana Patole, who got 8,854 votes.
Similarly, in Dhule, Union Minister of State and BJP nominee Subhash Bhamre led with 61,969 votes, over his nearest Congress rival Kunal R. Patil, who got 38,713 votes.
However, in Raigad, Union Minister and Shiv Sena candidate Anant Geete trailed with 68,452 votes, behind his nearest Congress rival Sunil Tatkare, who secured 73,211 votes.
In Mumbai South, Shiv Sena's sitting MP Arvind Sawant was leading with 45,850 votes, over his nearest Congress rival and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora, who secured 28,076 votes.
BJP's Poonam Mahajan was leading with a tally of 51,480 votes, against her closest rival Congress' Priya Dutt, who got 28,441 votes.
In Mumbai North, BJP's sitting MP Gopal Shetty notched a comfortable lead with 84,701 votes, over his nearest Congress rival and Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, who garnered 27,775 votes.
In Nanded, state Congress President and sitting MP Ashok Chavan trailed with 73,598 votes, behind his nearest BJP rival Prataprao Patil-Chikhalikar, who secured 83,499 votes.
The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance scored leads in 42 constituencies, the Congress-NCP was ahead in five seats, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led in one constituency, as per latest figures.
