BJP sweeping Lok Sabha elections, Congress mauled (National) (Third Lead)

Proving exit polls right, the BJP led by on Thursday appeared set to retain power as its candidates alone led in 294 of the 541 Lok Sabha seats with its allies faring equally well across the country, stunning the opposition.

The BJP made stunning inroads in where its candidates were ahead in 15 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats while the ruling Trinamool was on the top in 25 places. The BJP had won only two seats in 2014. The led in one place while the Left, which ruled the state for decades, faced a washout.

Good news for the BJP poured in from almost all parts of the Hindi heartland and even beyond including Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance was expected to trip its path to victory, as well as Bihar, and besides the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, and and in where the Congress-JD-S are in power.

In Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP led in a whopping 57 constituencies, the and the in 8 and 11 seats respectively.

BJP candidates were on the victory path on all 26 seats in Gujarat, 24 of the 25 seats in Rajasthan, 28 of the 29 seas in and 9 of the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh, virtually ending dreams of unseating Modi and the

too proved lucky for the BJP which led in 15 of the 37 seats while its allies Janata Dal-United (JD-U) also led in 15 constituencies and (LJP) in 5, puncturing the led by the RJD.

A see-saw battle raged in Amethi between BJP's Smriti Irani and Congress Rahul Gandhi, who was again trailing after taking a slight edge earlier. But Gandhi was guaranteed a victory in Wayanad in where he led by over 1 lakh votes over his Left rival.

The BJP led in 23 of the 48 seats in and its ally on 19, dealing a major blow to the Congress-NCP alliance.

The BJP's best news in came in where its candidates led in 23 of the 26 seats, shocking the Congress-Janata Dal-S alliance which rules the state.

The BJP leaders who were on the victory lap included Modi (Varanasi), (Lucknow), (Sultanpur), (Begusarai) and (Bhopal).

UPA and senior Congress led in Rae Bareli in

The TRS was leading in 11 seats in Telangana and the in 24 in The TDP was ahead in only one seat in

The DMK-led alliance in was leading in 22 of the 39 seats while the Congress was on the top in

The best news for the Congress came from where its candidates were leading in 15 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Officials on Thursday morning began counting the millions of votes cast in the Lok Sabha elections across the country whose verdict will determine who gets to rule for the next five years.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

Election in Vellore in was countermanded by the

