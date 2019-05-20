Air Asia India eyes corporate clients, foreign flights

Seeking long-term travel commitment, joint venture plans to tie up with about 200 in the next few months, offering them a slew of benefits, including flexibility in last-minute flight change and onboard meals.

The aggressive business pitch is set to help the low-cost carrier widen its customer base before launching maiden international flights by year-end.

The is looking at Southeast Asian destinations, such as and Singapore, for its overseas operations. The foreign flights would cover short-haul destinations with 3-4 hours of flying.

Speaking to IANS, said the had restructured some of its operations, launched a loyalty programme as well as a new in-flight menu to enhance customer experience.

"We have a new in-flight menu. We have also started a loyalty programme called Big Loyalty. We are the only low-cost in the country offering customers a structured loyalty programme, which allows them to earn reward points," said Kumar.

Talking about its corporate travel programme, the said most domestic get 50 per cent of their customers from and Air Asia India's situation would not be different.

Air Asia India, which started operations in June 2014, is a joint venture between (holding 51 per cent stake) and Berhad (holding the remaining 49 per cent shares).

The inducted 21st aircraft in its fleet, enhancing connectivity from its base.

"We have applied for permission to start international operations. With the induction of our 21st aircraft, all the necessary requirements are in place for an approval. We have completed five years of operations in the domestic market. Subject to regulatory approvals, we are planning to launch our international flights sometime in September-October," said the

currently operates 164 flights a day, covering 19 destinations and carrying over 25,000 passengers.

(Nirbhay Kumar can be contacted at nirbhay.k@ians.in)

--IANS

nk/sn/rtp/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)