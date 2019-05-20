Market gives thumbs-up to exit polls, ends 1,422 pts up (3rd Lead)

Along expected lines the Sensex advanced by a massive 1,422 points on Monday to finish at 39,352.67, marginally short of its lifetime high.

Investors rejoiced the exit polls on Sunday which suggests a BJP-led NDA government will come to power.

Among the stocks which made the best of the day's rally was The private lender surged by 8.64 per cent. jumped by 8.04 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, (DVR) and

Even the grounded jumped by 5.88 per cent to 131.40 a share.

