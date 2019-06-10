Air, rail, road traffic hit as thunderstorm lashes Mumbai

A accompanied by lightning and heavy rains disrupted air, road and rail traffic in late on Monday night, officials said.

All flight operations were suspended due to low visibility at around 10 p.m. and efforts were on to resume traffic from the alternative runway.

A Newark- flight was diverted to Delhi, said official sources.

Rail traffic was hit on the Central Railway's harbour line near Chunabhatti due to a technical snag in the overhead pentograph, hitting operations.

Road traffic also slowed down on the Eastern Express Highway, and arterial roads due waterlogging in some low-lying areas.

Lakhs of commuters returning home from their offices were hit badly as they were caught virtually unprepared by the rains and stormy weather.

Earlier this evening, the had issued a forecast for thunderstorms over Mumbai, and

--IANS

qn/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)