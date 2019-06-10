At 48 degrees, Delhi creates new record

Heatwave in peaked on Monday, with the mercury touching 48 degrees Celsius, the highest in the history of the national capital.

Thanks to dry winds from and Pakistan, the temperature in surpassed the previous highest of 47.8 degree which was recorded on June 9,2014.

The of the (IMD) recorded the temperature of 48 degree after 3 p.m., an of the forecaster said.

"Today was the hottest ever day in the history of Delhi," the added.

The in Safdarjung, however, recorded the maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees

According to private forecaster Skymet, absence of rains over the past two weeks and dry westerly winds led the temperature to soar substantially on Monday.

"There has been no pre-monsoon activity in the past two weeks. So no rains. Also, westerly dry winds from and contributed to intensifying the heatwave situation," said.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the heatwave conditions severe.

However, the situation is expected to ease from Tuesday as the monsoon is likely to make progress, though it is expected to reach only in the first week of July.

There are chances of rains in the national capital and parts of the on Tuesday evening, which will bring down the soaring mercury.

"There is a cyclonic circulation in the while one is being formed over It will cause rains in Delhi for two-three days," Palawat said.

Heatwave conditions are set to die down now with the arrival of monsoon as westerly winds will stop and easterly winds filled with moisture will come to the northern region.

"There will be an increase in humidity but the temperature will not cross 40-43 degree," Palawat said.

