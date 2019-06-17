Airtel Africa sets IPO price range at 80-100 pence

Bharti Airtel's arm has set a price range of 80-100 pence per share for its (IPO) on the (LSE).

in a regulatory filing at the LSE said that it expects the IPO to raise 595 million pounds ($749.05 million) from the issuance of about 595.2 million to 744 million new shares.

"The price range for the offer has been set at 80 pence to 100 pence per ordinary share, implying a market capitalisation on admission of between £3,007 million - £3,623 million (approximately $3,788 million - $4,565 million) (excluding the Over-Allotment Option)," the company said.

The company also said that it aims to undertake a listing of its shares on the concurrently with the IPO on LSE, subject to approvals from the and the

Final pricing is expected to be announced around June 28, with conditional dealings in the shares expected to commence on the at 8 a.m. the same day.

Admission of the company's shares is expected to occur and unconditional dealings in the shares on the LSE are expected to commence on or around July 3, it said.

