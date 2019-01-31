Ajai Kumar appointed interim MD, CEO of Yes Bank

on Thursday announced the appointment of as its interim MD and till Ravneet Singh Gill assumes office.

Kumar's appointment comes after the and former MD and CEO, Rana Kapoor, demitted office on Thursday. Kumar has been the of since 2016, the said in a statement.

" is pleased to share that (RBI) has vide its letter dated January 30, 2019, received on January 31, 2019, approved the appointment of as interim MD and of the bank from February 1, 2019 for one month or till Ravneet Gill assumes office as MD and CEO, whichever is earlier," it said.

Gill's appointment as the next full-fledged MD and was announced on January 24 and he will assume office on March 1.

--IANS

rrb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)