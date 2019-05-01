Aishwarya trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya's hand

A photograph of Rai holding her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya's hand has caught

The Bachchans had gone on a family dinner at a restaurant here, and some could not stop but troll for holding Aaradhya's hand -- something that she does often in public.

Fans chided the for being an over-protective mother.

One Instagram user wrote: "Aish needs to cut the umbilical cord. The girl is in her eighth year".

Another wrote: "Please leave her hand and walk her freely."

"Hope her daughter doesn't get shoulder pain by this position always," a user stated.

Another replied: "For God's sake leave her hands. She is not three years old".

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen on-screen in "Fanney Khan" opposite and

--IANS

dc/rb/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)