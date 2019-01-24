Akshay Kumar to participate in marathon aimed at tackling menstrual taboos

will participate in the leg of a nationwide Run4Niine marathon aimed at tackling menstrual taboos, it was announced on Thursday.

The marathon will be held in 500 cities across on March 8 to mark

Run4Niine is expanding its nationwide '#18to82' campaign, initiated by the Niine Movement, to bridge the gap between the 18 per cent of menstruating females in who use sanitary napkins, and the 82 per cent predominantly engaging in unhygienic and unsafe alternatives such as old cloths, rags, hay and even ash, read a statement.

"Pad Man" star and champion will flag off Run4Niine here. In addition to starting this unique nationwide campaign, will also be a part of a special event where guests will be entertained and inspired to talk about the importance of menstrual hygiene awareness.

Akshay said: "When I made the movie 'Pad Man', I was hoping for it to turn into a conversation. But today, after a year, I can proudly say that it has grown to become a phenomenal movement, truly at a grassroots level.

"I am therefore excited to announce my partnership with the to take this to the streets of and invite my fellow citizens, compatriots, change makers and pathbreakers to join me for Run4Niine, to raise awareness and initiate action on menstrual hygiene. Each of us when joined together will form a chain - an unstoppable force fighting an improbable stigma."

On the significance of the event taking place to mark International Women's Day, Akshay said: "It is a significant day for women and girls across the world, a day when not only women are celebrated for their achievements and contributions in all sectors of life but a cold reminder of the inequalities that exist in our society which have kept girls and women back for centuries."

As an inclusive initiative, Run4Niine will bring together both genders, across all ages, backgrounds and of all abilities - to run, walk, jog and wheel across their cities, and help break the silence associated with menstruation and to join the Chain of Niine.

Run4Niine partner (JCI), the non-profit organisation encouraging young people to be active responsible citizens, will help take the aLet's Talk About Periods' message to the streets of India and in up to 500 cities, made possible through JCI's

The (FOGSI) will be holding workshops in each of the 500 cities where Run4Niine activities will be taking place. The and Niine Sanitary Napkins, the made-in-India, affordable yet premium sanitary napkins brand was co-founded by leading Gorakhpur social-entrepreneurs, and and Sharat Khemka.

--IANS

md/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)