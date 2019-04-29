Voting in the second phase of the troubled constituency in and ended on Monday marred by street protests but with only 10 per cent of the electorate coming out to vote.

Two youths sustained in clashes with the security forces in district. Both were shifted to for treatment, police said.

Although there are 18 candidates in Anantnag, one of three seats in the Valley, the main contest involves former of the People's Democratic Party, of and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

The total electorate eligible to vote on Monday was 345,486 and covers district. The first phase of voting involved district and the third and final round will cover the districts of Pulwama and Shopian.

Despite the promise of unprecedented security, the voter turnout was pathetic on Monday.

Of the 76,468 voters in segnment, only 15,663 voted. In Devsar, of the total 91,233, a mere 15,160 came to the polling booths.

In Kulgam, out of 97,569 voters, a merely 1,684 exercised their right to franchise. The voting percentage was more pathetic in Homshalibugh: out of 78,278 voters, only 891 voted.

Indeed, more migrant voters -- 1,762 -- voted in Jammu, and Delhi, officials said. This was out of 1,938 migrant voters.

An here said the overall total voter turnout came to 10.2 per cent.

As the voting began, some youths took to the streets throwing stones to disrupt the polling. Security forces then opened fire to disperse the mobs.

At the Laram polling station in Homshalibugh, voting was delayed for 40 minutes due to a faulty (EVM).

A total of 433 polling stations had been set up at 244 locations.

As a precaution, were suspended in the south areas. between Baramulla and Banihal were also cancelled.

The has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference Choudhary In addition, a woman candidate, Ridwana Sanam, is contesting as an Independent.

For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a from Uttar Pradesh, is also in the race.

The last phase of the three-phased poll process in this constituency is scheduled on May 6.

