EC revises poll timings for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat

The on Friday revised the poll timings for parliamentary constituency which is going to the polls in three phases from April 23.

In a notification issued on Friday, the EC has fixed the polling time in all the polling stations for the constituency from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The earlier timings notified by the EC on March 28 were from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The EC has amended the timings after considering the reports of the state government, district administration and police and taking into account all material circumstances including law and order situation," an said.

constituency is going to the polls in three phases with district Anantnag going to the polls on April 23, Kulgam on April 29 and Shopian and Pulwama districts on May 6.

