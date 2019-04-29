7.5 per cent voting in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat (2nd Lead) (2 p.m.)

A pathetic 7.5 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Monday until 2 p.m. in the second and penultimate phase of voting in the troubled seat in and

Officials said 6.7 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. in district where four segments of Kulgam, Noorabad, Devsar and Homshalibugh went to vote.

Over 11,000 voters each came out to vote in Noorabad and Devsar segments while in Homshalibugh and segments a total of 591 and 1,313 voters respectively voted till 2 p.m., an said.

Clashes occurred between stone pelters trying to disrupt the poll process and the security forces at four places in district.

Security forces used pellet gunshots and tear smoke to disperse the stone pelters. Reports said four protesters sustained during these clashes.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in Kulgam district's four Assembly segments -- Noorabad, Devsar, Kulgam and Homshalibugh.

At the Laram polling station in Homshalibugh, voting was delayed for 40 minutes due to a faulty (EVM).

A total of 433 polling stations have been set up at 244 locations.

There are 345,486 voters in the district. Twenty-one polling stations have been set up for over 3,000 migrants voters in Udhampur, and

As a precaution, have been suspended in the south areas.

between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled.

There are 18 candidates in but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the People's (PDP), of and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference.

The has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference Choudhary In addition, a woman candidate, Ridwana Sanam, is contesting as an Independent.

For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a from Uttar Pradesh, is also in the race.

Voting will end at 4 p.m.

--IANS

sq/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)