Amit Shah to remain BJP chief, J.P. Nadda made Working President

The BJP on Monday announced Jagat Prakash Nadda as its Working President, while Home Minister Amit Shah will continue to be the party President.
Addressing the media after the party's parliamentary board meeting at the BJP headquarters here, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "At the meeting today, Amit Shah said that he was unable to give enough time to the party as he was also in-charge of the Union Home Ministry. So it was decided that the party President's post should be given to some other person."
"But the board members urged Shah to continue as President till the BJP's membership drive and elections get over," Singh said.
However, Shah insisted on his replacement, so the board decided that Nadda should be made the party's Working President, the BJP leader said.
Shah won from Gujarat's Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in the recent general election. He was appointed Home Minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.
Nadda, a former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and BJP Parliamentary Board Secretary.
He was also a three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh. Besides serving as Union Health Minister, he was also Minister for Forests, Environment, Science and Technology in the Himachal Pradesh government.
Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha in May, 2012.
