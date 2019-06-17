UN human rights rapporteur for N Korea to visit Seoul

Tomás Ojea Quintana, UN on the human rights in North Korea, on Monday began his sixth visit, aimed at meeting government representatives, defectors and activists.

met South Korean Vice-Unification and said he discussed humanitarian aid for N Korea with the Minister, news reported.

Around 10 million North Koreans -- around 40 per cent of the population -- are facing this summer due to drought and crop failure, a recent UN report said.

Last week, sent $8 million through two UN agencies as for children and pregnant women in the neighbouring country and has been discussing sending donations with the

In an interview with the news agency, questioned the tough international sanctions on for its weapon tests as they were impacting its population due to

During his visit, the rapporteur will also address a press conference on Friday to provide details of the visit. The outcome of the visit will be included in a report he will present to the

has never allowed access to its territory and has avoided direct contact with his office since he took charge in 2016.

N Korea often figures in lists of nations with the worst human rights records. A 2014 report by a UN special commission flagged killings, slavery, disappearances, summary executions, torture, sexual violence, forced abortions, food deprivation, forced displacement of people and political, religious or gender-based persecution as common practices in the country.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)