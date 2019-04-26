Ancient Indian treasures for June auction on exhibition

A collection of ancient Indian treasures and royal jewels, which are to be auctioned in in June, have been put on exhibition in

The three-day exhibition, "Maharajas & Mughal Magnificence", is on global exhibition tour, reports

Among the exhibits, there are some of the world's finest ancient jewels such as a Diamond Turban Ornament with 152.60 carats diamonds, carved Mughal emeralds, a jade-hilted dagger once owned by Shah Jahan, the Enamel and Diamond Peacock Aigrette and the magnificent "Mirror of Paradise" D Color Internally Flawless Golconda diamond of 52.58 carats.

One of the exhibits, a jade cup, is carved with the poem of the Chinese of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) on its interior.

Mughal is famous for its emeralds, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, jewelled weapons and objects beyond belief, Xinhua said.

announced that the exhibition in is the highlight and preview of the coming auction in New York, consisting of more than 400 lots of items with an assessed value up to $100 million.

