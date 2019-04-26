Chinese girl finds feathers in McDonald's chicken wings

A woman in has claimed that her daughter took a bite of her McWings and found feathers in her meal, a media report said on Friday.

The sight made the girl nauseous. But by then, she had already eaten three chicken wings, reports The

They were part of a takeaway meal that was purchased on the evening of April 21.

While she did not show signs of illness, the incident did affect the girl's appetite.

Her mother went to the restaurant to alert them of her discovery but declined the compensation offered by

"The feathers were still attached to the chicken wing. We have questions about how the restaurant handles food safety," she told the media.

The fast apologised to the customer on April 23, and said that it has launched a probe into the incident.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)