Cabinet approves bill for speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants

In a crackdown on unauthorised occupants of residential accommodations in public premises, the has approved introduction of the Public Premises ( of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019.

The amendments will facilitate smooth and speedy of unauthorised occupants from government residences and the vacant residences will be available for allotment to eligible persons on maturity of their turn in the waiting list. It will decrease the waiting time for availing the facility of residential accommodation.

The new comes in place of the Public Premises ( of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017 and will be introduced in the coming session of the Parliament.

The seeks amendments in Section 2, Section 3 and Section 7 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The proposed amendments would enable an to apply summary proceedings for evicting unauthorised occupants from residential accommodations and to levy damage charges for accommodation held during the period of litigation.

Under the proposed Bill, the will not have to follow elaborate proceedings like serving notice, show cause and inquiry. Rather, he or she can initiate summary eviction proceedings.

An official release said that the government has to evict unauthorised occupants from government accommodations under the provisions of the PPE Act, 1971. However, the eviction proceedings take unusually long time, thereby reducing the availability of government accommodations for the new incumbents.

Under the existing PPE Act, 1971, as amended by the PPE Amendment Bill, 2015, the eviction proceeding take around 5 to 7 weeks. However, it takes much longer, even years, to evict unauthorised occupants.

"The decision is yet another reflection of the government's commitment for a transparent and hassle-free governance for the citizens of the country," the release said.

