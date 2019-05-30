Ankit Narang to play college student in web series

Narang of "Pavitra Rishta" fame is going to play a much younger character -- a college student -- in an upcoming

Without disclosing much about the show or his role, the 26-year-old told IANS: "It's a romantic character of a college-going boy. I will start going for its shooting by the beginning of August, till then I will get in good shape."

For the "Divya Drishti" actor, transformation is a must "if you are passionate about your work".

"It's a difficult process to gain and lose weight. You have to work really hard. As of now, I have to look super fit for the series. I am doing everything required to stay fit. I am eating and sleeping on time and most importantly, working out," he said.

He enjoys jogging, playing badminton, doing jump squats, push-ups and pull-ups.

