Nikhil Dwivedi to produce 'Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran' on TV

is all set to bring "Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran" to the small screen.

He will be producing it under the banner Saffron Broadcast and

"'Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran' is one of the greatest Sanskrit scripture of Hindu culture. The show will be one of its kind with some extraordinary visual effects. As a person wanting to create good content, I try to back projects which are strong in concept and story and 'Shrimad Bhagwad' is filled with a series of classic tales," said in a statement.

The show, which stars Rajniesh Duggall and is presented by Pradip Dhoot and directed by Kamal Mongaa, will air on Colors from June 2.

It is based on a book, originally written in Sanskrit, and which talks about the devotion towards Lord

