K-Pop group VAV's India tour to begin with Delhi concert

South Korean group is all set to begin their debut tour from Friday with a two-hour concert in of their biggest hits, including their latest "Thrilla Killa", the six-member group said here on Thursday.

The group, which debuted in 2015, announced their tour in the beginning of May on social media, finally giving in to "requests from their Indian fans", they told reporters at the (KCC) here.

They will perform at the Siri Fort Auditorium here on Friday, and in Manipur's Imphal on June 2.

The band members - Ziu, Ace, Lou, Ayno, Baron and St Van - said they were nervous but excited to meet their fans, and that had been on their list since quite some time.

" is very big in terms of population and size. When you see Indian movies, are always dancing in sync.

" are full of passion and always like to sing and dance," the members said in response to an IANS question, inviting their fans to sing and dance with them at the concert.

Baron added that India has been a mysterious country in his mind, and he hopes that the concert will set the base for Indo-Korean cultural exchanges.

Much to the delight of the students of the KCC, many of whom learn the Korean language and are immersed in the East Asian country's culture, members greeted them with a 'Namastey' gesture.

K-Pop, a popular musical genre of South Korea, has many avid followers in India, which also saw "Gangnam Style", a famous 2012 song going viral.

The concert has been arranged by Kiwa India, an organisation promoting Indo-Korean ties.

"This is a collaboration between India and Korea to promote cultural ties and break language barriers. We did much research and found is the best group to hold a concert in India," Eunjoo Lim, Kiwa CEO, told IANS here.

The group signed off with listing the words they instantly connect with India - 'Hindi', 'Bollywood', '3 Idiots', and 'Namastey' - were some of the popular terms.

--IANS

sj/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)