Antony, Venugopal decline to take up Congress chief's post

Amid the persisting leadership crisis in the Congress, former and party have turned down the offer to take up the party President's post, sources said.

Antony cited his poor health to express his inability to take up the post, a senior source said.

Venugopal rejected the offer citing his other role of strengthening the party. He is also in-charge of Karnataka, where the party won only one out of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Senior party members and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who are looking for a new face, outside the Gandhi family, to lead the party, had asked Antony and Venugopal for their opinion on them taking up the role.

The search for the new leader was initiated after offered to resign from the party's top job at the Working Committee meeting in May 25, following the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded

However, the party's top decision making body unanimously rejected Rahul's offer, instead giving him full power to make structural changes in the party.

Now leaders are looking for a face from to lead the party, the party source said.

--IANS

aks/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)