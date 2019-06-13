Anupam speaks about cinema, India at Oxford Union

Speaking at the Union in England, veteran Kher has said that it was a learning experience for him to speak about his ups, downs of life, cinema and

on Wednesday tweeted that he had been excited to speak there.

He wrote: "Excited to be speaking at Union this evening. I know I studied at Higher Secondary Hindi medium School in Shimla. Never got more than 38 per cent marks for my studies. But I also know, life mein by god kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen in life)."

The Union Society, also known as the Oxford Union, is a debating society in the city of Oxford, England, whose membership is drawn primarily from the

The 64-year-old said in another tweet on Thursday: "Thank you members of Oxford Union and for your warmth, welcome and appreciation. It was a learning experience to speak to you about my ups & downs of life, about cinema and of course about A special thanks to Indian students."

On the Bollywood front, was last seen on the big screen in "The Accidental Prime Minister" in which he played former

--IANS

dc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)