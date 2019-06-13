Anupam speaks about cinema, India at Oxford Union

Speaking at the Oxford Union in England, veteran actor Anupam Kher has said that it was a learning experience for him to speak about his ups, downs of life, cinema and India.
Anupam on Wednesday tweeted that he had been excited to speak there.
He wrote: "Excited to be speaking at Oxford Union this evening. I know I studied at DAV Higher Secondary Hindi medium School in Shimla. Never got more than 38 per cent marks for my studies. But I also know, life mein by god kuch bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen in life)."
The Oxford Union Society, also known as the Oxford Union, is a debating society in the city of Oxford, England, whose membership is drawn primarily from the University of Oxford.
The 64-year-old said in another tweet on Thursday: "Thank you members of Oxford Union and president Genevieve Athis for your warmth, welcome and appreciation. It was a learning experience to speak to you about my ups & downs of life, about cinema and of course about India. A special thanks to Indian students."
On the Bollywood front, Anupam was last seen on the big screen in "The Accidental Prime Minister" in which he played former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
--IANS
dc/bc
