Alia, Hrithik's childhood party photograph goes viral

A childhood photograph of Hrithik Roshan, and at a party together has surfaced on which has left their fans excited.

The image was shared by on The caption reads: "These are the most adorable ones, without realising."

Alia's sister is also in the image as are Anu's daughter and Anushka. Hrithik can be seen in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, while Alia stands beside him in a white dress with a matching hairband.

Shaheen commented on the image: "Why Anu aunty, why." to which Anu replied: "Haha still as adorable."

Several users wrote: "Hrithik is so handsome. Masaba and Alia are cute."

Another wrote: "Hrithik looks the same even after so many years. Wow!"

On the Bollywood front, Alia is gearing up for the release of "Brahmastra", which also stars and

Hrithik awaits the release of "Super 30", based on the maths wizard and his 30 students.

