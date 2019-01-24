PM Modi is the symbol of hatred: Rahul

Escalating his attack on Narendra Modi, on Thursday described him as the "symbol of hatred" and said nobody can stop us from removing him in the upcoming elections.

On a visit to Rae Bareli, the constituency of his mother Sonia Gandhi, he again raked up the issues of Rafale, demonetisation, GST, unemployment and loan waivers while targetting Modi.

"I want to tell you nothing can be achieved from hatred, it only causes destruction. The meaning of is hatred. He is the symbol of hatred. We are going to remove him and nobody can stop us," he said while addressing a gathering here.

Referring to the removal of as director, Rahul said: "He (Modi) travels around the county and claims to fight against corruption. But when the wanted to investigate, the (Alok Verma) was removed from his post at 1:30 am. The reinstated the but again he was removed from the post."

Verma was shunted out of the on January 10 by the after a meeting attended by the Prime Minister, and senior Justice AK Sikri.

Targetting Modi over demonetisation carried out in November 2016, Rahul said it was the biggest scam in Indian history.

"Earlier, the slogan of the government was 'achhe din aayenge' but now it is 'chowkidaar chor hai'. Demonetisation is the biggest scam in Indian history. You all stood in front of ATMs, but none of the influential people stood there. All innocent and hardworking people suffered," he claimed.

Rahul further claimed that the "lied" on a number of issues, including Rafale deal and in Amethi.

"Influential people do marketing for Modiji. He gave Rs 30,000 crore to Everyone knows HAL has contributed a lot to the country's defence. We had promised loan waivers and we implemented that, I don't lie, unlike I want to promise you that which was halted by Modi ji will be built here in Amethi, 101%," he added.

With regards to unemployment, Rahul said governments in and have already started creating jobs for locals.

" gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, while gives 450 jobs in every 24 hours. We asked for one GST rate, but Modiji imposed 5. The government demolished small industries," he claimed.

On the appointment of as the in-charge of East and Jyotiraditya Scindia to West, Rahul said the two leaders have been given a mission in their new roles.

He also reaffirmed that Congress will contest in with full strength.

