Aparshakti, Darshan, Akasa team up for World Music Day

Artistes like Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Raval, Akasa, and have joined forces for the celebration of World Music Day on June 21.

Beats and Vh1 India in collaboration with are set to celebrate 24-hour live music. As part of it, over 40 artistes, including Prashant Khairwal, Tony Kakkar, Shahid Mallya, Tulsi Kumar, Su Real and Zaeden will get together.

Expressing his joy for this big day, Darshan said, "There is no better way to celebrate World Music Day than spreading my love for music through a live performance for the audience.

"I look forward to being a part of this phenomenal celebration alongside many talented artistes. Twenty-four hours of live music has never been done before and it is delightful to be a part of this a fabulous concept. May #LongLiveMusic."

Aparshakti, who is receiving positive response for his debut song "Kudiye ni", is thrilled to be a part of this grand celebration. "Twenty-four hours of non-stop live music is first of a kind and a refreshing surprise for everyone surfing any hour of the day. There is no better way to pay tribute to this day than performing alongside such talented artistes," he said.

Zaeden is "super excited" to be performing his finest sets for the fans and is looking forward to taking the of viewers over the roof. "Music will reign as we take over the day celebrating our one true passion -- music," Zaeden said.

Expressing her excitement, Aastha said, "Non-stop live performances for World Music Day is the best way to express our gratitude and love for music. Sharing the stage with many great artistes of the industry is something I've always wanted to do."

