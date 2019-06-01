Apple raises iOS cellular download limit to 200MB

From 150MB per app, has finally increased iOS' cellular download limit to 200MB to help users download larger apps, especially when they are away from

This is the first time since 2017 that the iPhone-maker has altered the download limit over mobile networks, Engadget reported on Friday. This should let users download larger apps in practice.

The file size limit prevents users from accidentally downloading a big game on LTE and blowing through their carrier's data cap, 9to5Mac reported on Friday.

However, it has become a headache for users because the cellular limit is enforced non-discriminately, which bars users with unlimited data plans also from downloading apps and games over 200MB.

The limit would be better implemented as a warning, informing the user that they are about to download a large file but including a "Continue Download" button to allow the download to complete, 9To5Mac added.

Before 2017, the enforced cellular limit for users was just 100MB.

