LG Uplus to create more 5G-based AR content

Corp. on Friday said it will invest 10 billion Won ($8.4 million) to create a wide range of (AR) content based on its network to attract more premium service users.

As networks can handle heavy data volume with little latency, the has focused on creating augmented and videos to offer "killer content" available on

As part of its efforts, has opened its in and plans to open a second one later in 2019.

said it has signed a deal with US start-up 8i, which creates 360-degree holograms, to make videos simultaneously captured from cameras with 4K resolution, which refer to new standards for high definition resolution for displays.

The company said it aims to double the number of AR content to 1,500 by the end of 2019, including K-pop dance, home training and sports videos, to cater to varied consumer needs.

The company expressed the hope that the high-quality entertainment content will draw more users to its as it plans to build 80,000 5G base stations nationwide by the end of 2019.

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)