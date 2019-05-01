April GST collection peaks at Rs 1.13 lakh cr

(GST) collection rose 10.05 per cent to Rs 1,13,865 crore in April from a year-ago period, recording the highest ever monthly revenue mop-up since the new indirect system was rolled out on July 1, 2017, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"The total gross GST revenue in the month of April, 2019 is Rs 1,13,865 crore of which CGST (Central GST) is Rs 21,163 crore, SGST (State GST) is Rs 28,801 crore, IGST (Integrated GST) is Rs 54,733 crore including Rs 23,289 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 9,168 crore including Rs 1,053 crore collected on imports," a statement said.

According to the statement, the total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of March up to April 30, 2019 is 72.13 lakh. The GSTR-3B Form is a summary of outward supplies, input credit (ITC) claimed and net tax payable.

The revenue in April, 2018 was Rs 1,03,459 crore and the revenue during April, 2019 saw a growth of 10.05 per cent over the revenue in the same month last year.

