Arjun's shirtless look gets Malaika to react

A shirtless photograph of Arjun Kapoor not just caught his fans' attention, but also impressed actress Malaika Arora enough to react.
Arjun posted a photograph in which he flaunted his chiselled body, and captioned it: "Warrior mode on".
Malaika reacted to the image by posting some bicep emojis in the comments section.
A string of other Bollywood personalities commented on Arjun's brawny frame.
Actress Vaani Kapoor wrote: "Fab".
"Student of the Year 2" actor Ananya Panday called him: "Forever 21."
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty commented: "Too good Arjun."
Arjun's uncle, actor Anil Kapoor called it "Phenomenal".
The "India's Most Wanted" actor is prepping for the upcoming film "Panipat", which also stars Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt.
--IANS
dc/rb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU