An was injured by a gunshot on Friday in area of Jammu and Kashmir's region, officials said.

The officer, who was deployed in the Pratappur Sector, was injured at around 10.50 a.m. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, Rajesh Kalia, said in a statement.

--IANS

sq/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)