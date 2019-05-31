Flight Lt. Mohana Singh becomes first woman to fly Hawk jet

Flight Lt. Mohana Singh has become the first woman to fly by day on a Hawk advanced jet aircraft, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement said the landed after a gruelling 4- combat sortie at station in West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie of being fully operational on the Hawk jets.

She and two other women officers - Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvadi - joined the fighter stream in June 2016.

Last week, Flight Lt. Bhawana Kanth became the first daytime woman to fly a Bison.

Singh's training involved flying both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions.

She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and has also participated in various level flying exercises.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk 132 jet.

