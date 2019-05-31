China to issue new versions of visas from June 1

The exit-entry departments of China's public security authorities will start issuing new versions of and residence permits for foreigners from Saturday.

Bureaus of exit and entry administration across the country will in the meantime stop issuing the current versions of the foreigner visa, tourist visa to special economic zone, group visa and residence permit, the (NIA) said on Friday.

The new design features an adjusted layout, column setting and machine-readable code, while the new foreigner visa and residence permit cards will also feature a colour profile picture of the holder, Daily reported.

Application requirements, processes, standards, charging items and inspections remain unchanged, and previously issued remain valid, according to the administration.

--IANS

soni/

