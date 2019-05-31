Army unit stands by retired Captain declared foreigner

The is offering all legal help to the family of retired Sona Ullah, who was declared a foreigner by a Foreigners Tribunal in and sent to a detention camp in

Born in 1967 to Late Mohammed Ali of Kalahi Kash village in district, joined the in 1987 and served for 30 years before he was retired as a Honorary in 2017.

The unit in Guwahati's Narengi area (51 Sub Area) has taken up the issue seriously and promised all help to the family members.

"The Army cannot do anything directly as it is a legal process. However, our senior officers have met the family of the retired and assured all possible help in their legal battle to establish his Indian origin," said Guwahati-based Defence PRO,

"As per the norm in defence services, once a person is enrolled, there is mandatory police verification before his attestation.... There is no enrolment in without verification," he said.

"We are trying to find out the best possible ways to help the family."

After his retirement in 2017, had joined the Border Branch of the Police as (ASI).

"In 2018, my husband came to know that his name did not figure in the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published by the government. When he inquired about this, he was told that there is a case pending against him in the Foreigners Tribunal. He appeared before the Tribunal five times and submitted all the documents," said Sanima Begum, his wife.

In 2014, was conferred a President's Certificate. He served in the Army in various capacities including in in Kargil war. He retired in 2017.

