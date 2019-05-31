Punjab CM greets new Navy chief

Minister on Friday greeted new Karambir Singh, saying it was a proud moment for the state.

"Congratulations to for taking over as the new of the Proud moment for Punjab, Grey Eagle!" he tweeted.

Born to an in Punjab's Jalandhar town, is one of the most decorated Admirals.

The Grey Eagle -- senior-most serving naval aviator -- of the Navy, is the to become chief of the Naval Staff.

--IANS

vg/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)