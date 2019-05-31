JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

'Trump wouldn't be President if not for Twitter'

Business Standard

Punjab CM greets new Navy chief

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday greeted new Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, saying it was a proud moment for the state.

"Congratulations to Admiral Karambir Singh for taking over as the new chief of the Navy. Proud moment for Punjab, Grey Eagle!" he tweeted.

Born to an Indian Air Force officer in Punjab's Jalandhar town, Karambir Singh is one of the most decorated Admirals.

The Grey Eagle -- senior-most serving naval aviator -- of the Navy, Karambir Singh is the first helicopter pilot to become chief of the Naval Staff.

--IANS

vg/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 14:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU