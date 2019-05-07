Will solve all problems, says Sunny Deol

-
Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat Sunny Deol on Tuesday promised that he would solve all problems of the constituency effectively after winning the elections.
Addressing election meetings, he said the way people of Gurdaspur have instilled confidence in him and given him affection, he was sure of winning.
When Sunny Deol stepped into Gharota, the village of yesteryear superstar Dev Anand, he was welcomed heartily by villagers.
Village elder Kishan Chand said the village has had long association with Bollywood and with Sunny Deol coming, the bond had grown stronger.
The actor said he would effectively implement schemes meant for youngsters, elderly and women.
Recalling his all-time famous cinematic dialogue, Deol said "Dhai Kilo Ka Haath" had been possible only due to affection from people across the country.
Amid blistering heat, a sea of people thronged actor-turned-politician Deol's roadshows vying for a selfie with their favourite candidate.
True to star gesture, the "Gadar" star is also not missing an opportunity to get off from his vehicle to them.
During his day-long visit, he visited religious places.
The BJP-Akali Dal has fielded the 62-year-old from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 due to cancer.
Khanna, a native of Punjab, was a sitting MP at that time of his death.
Son of veteran actor Dharmendra, Deol, who does not have any direct connection with Gurdaspur city, though his father hails from Sahnewal town near Punjab's industrial town Ludhiana, has a strong Punjabi appeal. He is a Jat Sikh.
Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing an international border with Pakistan and the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir. The area is not as developed as other areas in Punjab.
Deol is pitted against Congress state unit President Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.
The BJP in the state has an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab. It is contesting three Lok Sabha seats (Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur) while the Akali Dal is contesting the remaining 10 seats.
Punjab will vote on May 19.
